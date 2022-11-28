Delaware nonprofits are seeking donations on Giving Tuesday

As Giving Tuesday’s popularity grows, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) asks Delawareans to keep local nonprofits in mind.

Delaware nonprofits assist both Delawareans and visitors alike, and this year on Giving Tuesday they’re seeking donations to keep up with an increased need for their services.

DANA CEO Sheila Bravo says like many institutions and individuals across the country, nonprofits are struggling with rising costs.

“The challenge is when times are tough it's when non-profits are asked to give the most in their services and programs, but how do they pay for that? The biggest cost increases this year are not necessarily covered by contracts, nonprofits necessarily at this point raising their fees- in some cases they can’t. Imagine some of our shelters, they don’t charge the people that use their services,” explained Bravo.

Along with inflation, nonprofits are also experiencing a workforce shortage - both paid staff and volunteers.

And Bravo says it isn’t just Delawareans who utilize Delaware nonprofits.

“The actual services that non-profits provide is to a much larger population base, and yet it's the local communities that help them thrive, that help them continue to do great work,” said Bravo. “I always like to say that nonprofits are formed by the community, and it's the community’s responsibility to make sure that they’re successful.”

Bravo says for those who can’t give monetarily, donating time through volunteering can be just as helpful. There are also many organizations collecting items such as non-perishable food and warm clothing.

A list of nearly 700 Delaware nonprofits, organized geographically and by provided services, can be found online at degives.org.

And Bravo adds that while giving back locally is a great incentive itself, donations to nonprofits are also tax deductible.