Smyrna prepares for Small Business Saturday

The Small Business Administration, Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Development Center encourage people to shop small for the holidays this year as small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.

Sayers Jewelers and Gemologists in Smyrna has seen its fair share of cheap jewelry repairs, but guarantees anything bought from them won’t need it.

“Our particular business, we sell quality," says co-owner Ellen Sayers. "We have excellent service. And I personally like to see what I'm buying.”

Sayers says quality and fair pricing are reasons people should support local small businesses, adding they offer personalized services you can’t get online.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester visited Sayers earlier this week, and says shopping small isn’t something to do just one day out of the year – it’s a mindset.

She calls small businesses the fabric of local communities, and shopping small helps them thrive, brings communities together, and drives the local economy.

Many still struggle with supply chain issues, like Smyrna Cards and Gifts. Its co-owner Karen Gill says business hasn’t returned to normal either.

To draw people in, she says they try to carry unique and unusual gift items at affordable prices.

“And we give personalized service that you can't get from bigger retailers," Gill says. "Like during the holidays, we're happy to gift wrap your gifts for you at no charge if you'd like. And our customers really get to know us, they come back, we know their names, and we get to know them. And so if they're looking for something special then we try to find it for them. But we're just more customer service oriented.”

She says she has heard from business owners up and down the state struggling to get the things they need, when they need them, at a price they could afford -- and is committed to continuing to work on the issue.