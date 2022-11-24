Delmarva Power looking to help customers fight off scammers

Delmarva Power is joining other utilities across North America to help customers fight off scammers.

Throughout the year - Delmarva Power sees all sorts of scams.

And Delmarva Power spokesman Zach Chizar says they don’t slow down this time of year.

“Certainly as we head into the holiday season - it’s definitely no different - as the scammers look to take advantage of victims who are stressed and the higher than usual activities that come with the holiday season. And they’re just looking to try and trick customers into providing personal or financial information in order to keep their service active,” he said.

Chizar says scammers often prey on people struggling to pay their utility bills by making false promises - and reminds people of some ways they try to trick people.

“If someone comes to your home and knocks on your door and tries to say they are from Delmarva Power - we are never going to demand a payment from you on the spot. We’re never going to ask a customer for their account number or any other personal information from them," he said. "And if you receive a call saying they are from Delmarva Power, again we’re never going to ask for any personal information - like account number, driver’s license number, or social security number - anything like that.”

Chizar adds if you believe you’ve been the target of a scam, call local police immediately, then call Delmarva Power to report the situation to them.

He also says that those struggling to keep up with utility bills should call Delmarva Power to find out about energy savings information and energy efficiency programs.