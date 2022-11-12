Delaware gets grant to remove barriers for access to unemployment insurance benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it's awarding Delaware nearly $2.3 million in funding for the state's unemployment insurance benefits program.

In a release, officials said the money will help improve benefits for those facing obstacles to access.

The goal is to chip away at systemic barriers like age, race, location or disability status so they do not prevent those in need from getting unemployment insurance benefits.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In August 2021 the Department of Labor announced it will issue $260 million in grants to promote equitable access to unemployment insurance benefits.

Delaware joins Montana and Wyoming in this round of funding.