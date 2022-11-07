USDA measuring cost of pollination among producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting its 2022 Cost of Pollination survey.

The annual report tracks the cash fees associated with honey bee pollination based on information from the crop producers about their use of honey bees to pollinate their crops.

“So this survey was mailed out November 1, said Shareefah Williams, state statistician for Delaware and Maryland at the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Maryland Field Office. "And we mailed this out to 16,000 producers nationwide. Over 3,000 of those producers are from the Northeastern region, which covers Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and the New England States.”

Williams says there are 64 producers in Delaware and this survey will help to accurately depict the health of the pollination industry in the First State.

Williams says the survey asks producers about their use of honey bees and the fees they pay for honey bee pollination - as well as any other expenses associated with pollinating their crops.

"We conduct the survey to help accurately depict the health of the pollination industry," she said. "The survey that we are sending out will ask crop producers about their use of honey bees and the fees that they pay for honey bee pollination and any other expenses associated with pollinating their crops.”

According to Delaware’s Department of Agriculture, there are 7,200 bee colonies in the First State, which contribute to the successful production of nearly $30 million worth of fruits and vegetables annually.

Williams says those responding should do so through the online Respondent Portal here.

Final survey data will be published in January 2023.