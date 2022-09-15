Construction continues on new rail station in Claymont

Construction continues on a new train station in Claymont. Officials say the new station is a much needed upgrade for commuters and tourists.

The $75 million project is part of the first phase of a huge redevelopment project for the community.

Officials say the existing train station has long needed to be replaced, with insufficient parking and a cramped structure that does not meet ADA requirements.

Delaware Transit Corp. CEO John Sisson said construction of the new station’s pedestrian walkway bridge should be completed next month.

“That will be a very significant milestone for us. And then we continue to work on the access road and the surface parking lot. We continue to work on that. We’re about a year, maybe a little over a year away from having the project completed.”

Sisson said the project received a $10 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for the project.

He added the rest of the project is paid for by federal funding through DelDOT.

The project is located about a half mile north of the existing Claymont station.

Built on the site of the former Evraz Claymont Steel factory, the station is part of a massive redevelopment project called First State Crossing.