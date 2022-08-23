© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Business

Economic impact of BMW Championship could be huge for the region

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published August 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
bmw championship day thursday 1.jpg

Last week saw tens of thousands of golf fans flock to Northern Delaware for the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club.

Organizers were expecting more than 100,000 people for the PGA event, which sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jennifer Boes, with the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the economic impact of all those people could be huge for the region.

“It’s been referred to as our Super Bowl and I think that’s pretty accurate. I don’t recall there ever being a sporting event in Delaware of this magnitude.”

The BMW Championship was in the Baltimore area last year and Boes said that netted $30 million for the region and attracted 130,000 people.

Boes hopes the impact of this year’s tournament will be even greater for the Wilmington area.

“I think the economic impact was really far reaching. Immediately you think of restaurants and retail. The Uber drivers I know did really well. A number of people rented homes.”

Boes said the Wilmington visitors bureau is sending out surveys to members to gauge the impact of the tournament.

Data is expected to be available by the end of September.

Business
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
