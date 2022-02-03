Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment hits an all-time high in 2022

Enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace increased almost 27% from 2021.

During Delaware’s open enrollment period between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, 32,113 Delawareans enrolled for health insurance on HealthCare.gov.

That’s up from a little more than 25,000 the previous year.

Director of Healthcare Reform Steven Costantino says that indicates a positive trend.

“We basically made up the past years of losing enrollment,” Costantino said. “In the last few years it has increased, so that’s a good sign for the marketplace, that’s a good sign for Delawareans and that’s a good sign that people now realize that healthcare coverage is extremely important for them and their families.”

Officials with Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services say the COVID-19 pandemic increased public demand for healthcare coverage.

But Costantino adds that extending federal subsidies to help to cut consumer costs also played a role.

“The Biden Administration extended the subsidies to individuals who otherwise wouldn’t have subsidies previous to the Biden Administration’s policy decision,” he explained. “So that’s an extremely important piece. And what that means is more individuals were being helped in terms of the premium they had to pay every month.”

Delaware’s reinsurance program also keeps monthly premiums relatively steady, helping individuals who have to keep a monthly budget.

Now that open enrollment is over, Delawareans can only sign up for coverage if they experience a life event that qualifies them for a special enrollment period - such loss of coverage with loss of a job, or giving birth.