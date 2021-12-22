Pop-up shop for pets open in Dover

The Downtown Dover Partnership gave one local business some prime real estate for the holidays.

It’s Last-Minute Shoppers Pop Up program offered local businesses the opportunity to use a 400-square-foot space at 136 W. Loockerman St. until December 31st.

The Downtown Dover Partnerships’s executive director Diane Laird says this program came together quickly.

“So the DDP purchased this space about 6 months ago, and we had a tenant lined up, and some things fell through with that tenant,” said Laird.

“We had another potential, and that wasn’t going to work before Christmas, and we did not want to let go an opportunity to provide a merchant an opportunity to show their products for at least a few weeks during the holiday season.”

Sherry Shupe, owner of Fur Baby Boutique, was selected from 16 applicants to temporarily take over

Rebecca Baer / Delaware Public Media Sherry Shupe, owner of Fur Baby Pet Resort, sets up shop in downtown Dover.

the space. She says she’s excited to expand her footprint into Dover.

“We’re here, we’re set up, and we’re very interested to find out what Dover’s needs are,” said Shupe. “So when customers come in we’re asking them not just to shop and see our products, but also let us know what they’re not able to find so we can bring that to Dover.”

Shupe’s permanent location, Fur Baby Pet Resort, is located in Milford and operates as a pet boutique, daycare, hotel & spa for all kinds of pets.

The idea for the DDP’s Last-Minute Shoppers Pop Up is based on a statewide pop-up program Laird initiated in 2011.

She says 80% of participants in that program went on to sign a one-year lease, and some are still in business today.

