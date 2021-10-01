Longtime Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce president announces retirement

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) is losing its long-time president.

The CDCC Board of Directors announced this week that its president Judy Diogo plans to retire at the end of this year.

Diogo has led the organization for 17 years and her retirement has been in the works for the past several years as part of the CDCC’s five-year transition plan.

Actually that’s kind of the sole part, if you will. of the five-year transition plan," said Diogo. "Back in 2017, I told the Board of Directors that I really felt another five years and then I was going to be moving on. So we started developing a plan for how that was going to look.”

A search committee is already in place ahead of Diogo's departure on December 31, 2021 and they hope to have a new president on board soon.

Diogo notes she will continue to work with the CDCC as a part-time consultant for as long as she’s needed.

She adds she feels extremely optimistic about the business outlook for Kent County.

"There’s a million big opportunities for Kent County businesses," said Diogo. "Through COVID, Linda Parkowski over at the Kent Economic Partnership has continued to bring businesses in. You have the Delmarva Corrugated Plastics. You’ve got Shoreline here. She is constantly bringing new corporations into Central Delaware and I think you're just going to see that continue.”



Reflecting on her tenure, Diogosays she’s most proud of the 5-Star Accreditation the CDCC has earned from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, noting that indicates the Central Delaware Chamber is bringing value to its membership.