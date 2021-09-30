Port of Wilmington expansion plan gains two DNREC approvals

Gulftainer’s plan to expand to the former Chemours Edgemoor industrial site clears a couple of regulatory hurdles.

DNREC issued two state authorizations to the Diamond State Port Corporation connected to redeveloping the site as a shipping container site with Gulftainer.

The site was sold by Chemours to the Diamond State Port Corporation in 2017.

The authorizations issued are subaqueous lands permit and a federal consistency certification.

The permit allows a 112-foot wide by 2,600-foot long wharf to be built, along with dredging the berth and access channel 45 feet below mean low water, and installing 3,200 feet of bulkhead along the shoreline.

The certification says the activity associated with the planned project complies with the enforceable policies of the DNREC Coastal Management Program.

Both authorizations do require compensatory mitigation to offset filling some lands belonging to the state.

That includes constructing over an acre of intertidal wetland habitat along the Delaware River, funding an environmental DNA Fisheries Monitoring Program for the state, and creating new public access at Fox Point State Park to the natural resources of the Delaware River.