© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Port of Wilmington expansion plan gains two DNREC approvals

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
wilmington_port.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Gulftainer’s plan to expand to the former Chemours Edgemoor industrial site clears a couple of regulatory hurdles.

DNREC issued two state authorizations to the Diamond State Port Corporation connected to redeveloping the site as a shipping container site with Gulftainer.

The site was sold by Chemours to the Diamond State Port Corporation in 2017.

The authorizations issued are subaqueous lands permit and a federal consistency certification.

The permit allows a 112-foot wide by 2,600-foot long wharf to be built, along with dredging the berth and access channel 45 feet below mean low water, and installing 3,200 feet of bulkhead along the shoreline.

The certification says the activity associated with the planned project complies with the enforceable policies of the DNREC Coastal Management Program.

Both authorizations do require compensatory mitigation to offset filling some lands belonging to the state.

That includes constructing over an acre of intertidal wetland habitat along the Delaware River, funding an environmental DNA Fisheries Monitoring Program for the state, and creating new public access at Fox Point State Park to the natural resources of the Delaware River.

Tags

BusinessPort of Wilmington
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
Related Content
Load More