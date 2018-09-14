Kent County Economic Summit to address "Digital Transformation in Business"

The annual Kent County Economic Summit is fast approaching. This year’s event is Tuesday, September 18 at Delaware Tech’s Terry campus in Dover and will focus on “Digital Transformation in Business.”

Delaware Tech's Workforce Development and Community Education puts the Summit together. It's director Lisa Strusowsksays the theme "Digital Transformation in Business" is more important now than ever.

"It's a theme that translate to all businesses, particularly small businesses owners and up to large business corporations, to learn how to take the topics that the panalists and the speakers are going to talk about and apply it to their businesses," said Strusowski.

Delaware State Chamber of Commerce President Michael Quaranta will deliver the keynote address during a session that will also include a message from Linda Parkowski, Executive Director of the Kent County Economic Partnership. They'll provide an overview on the economic outlook of Kent County and the State.

There's also a panel discussion on how businesses can utilize technology to drive change and grow their business in the areas of strategic planning, employee training and development, marketing and sales, and operations.

Cornelia Johnson is the recently appointed campus director at Del Tech's Terry Campus. She says it's a perfect location for this event.

"Del Tech embraces the opportunity to help present on such a relevent topic," said Johnson. "And being an educational institution that provides academic and workforce training for the State of Delaware, I think that it provides a great setting for people of the First State to come and learn about such an important topic."

Individual registration for the Summit is $35, which includes breakfast and lunch.

To register for the event, call (302) 857-1400 or visit here.