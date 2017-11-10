What's on the wish list this holiday season?

Toys and apparel are traditionally at the top of holiday wish lists. But there’s a big slice of the retail pie beyond retro 1980s Power Rangers and rain gear in high-tech fabrics.

This year, there’s a strong trend toward experiential gifts, as well as treats to be enjoyed at home.

“I have gotten into food gifts these past few years, mostly because my friends have everything,” says Pam Katzenstein of Wilmington. “So I send fancy candles or Mrs. Prindibles apples or something that is a splurge that they wouldn’t normally buy. And those (shatterproof) Govino glasses? My wine pals are getting those this year.”

As for her wish list, she would like to receive “cooking gadgets or experience kinds of things, like tickets to movies or a fundraiser or an event.”

Karen Miller of Trolley Square is shopping at craft shows for one-of-a-kind handmade gifts for friends and relatives. So what does she want to receive?

“I am loving consumables,” she says. At the top of her list: gourmet jams.

Here are a few domestic delights on the home front this year: