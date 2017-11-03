Enlighten Me: Business incubator comes to Kent County

In recent years, we’ve seen business incubators and collaborative workspaces in Wilmington and elsewhere in New Castle County. Now, there’s a new business incubator in Kent County, providing cheap rent and educational business workshops.

The Kent County Department of Economic Development is renting out two thousand square feet of office space in the Levy Court complex for next to nothing—provided the renter is using the space to start a new business.

Kent County Economic Development Director James Waddington spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino about how alleviating new entrepreneurs of the burdensome high cost of renting commercial space can make all the difference.