Enlighten Me: Beard Award winner Sam Calagione

Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione won a prestigious Beard award Monday night, named the nation’s most outstanding beer, wine or spirits professional.

It’s an honor that’s been a long time coming. Calagione had been nominated in each of the last six years, but did not win.

About a year ago – Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson sat down with Calagione to discuss craft brewing and his business approach as outlined in his book Off-centered Leadership: The Dogfish Head Guide to Motivation, Collaboration & Smart Growth.

With Calagione winning a Beard award, we thought it’d be worth looking back at that conversation in this week’s Enlighten Me.