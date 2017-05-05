© 2021
Business

Enlighten Me: Beard Award winner Sam Calagione

Delaware Public Media
Published May 5, 2017 at 6:02 PM EDT
Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione won a prestigious Beard award Monday night, named the nation’s most outstanding beer, wine or spirits professional.

It’s an honor that’s been a long time coming. Calagione had been nominated in each of the last six years, but did not win. 

About a year ago – Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson sat down with Calagione  to discuss craft brewing and his business approach as outlined in his book Off-centered Leadership: The Dogfish Head Guide to Motivation, Collaboration & Smart Growth.

With Calagione winning a Beard award, we thought it’d be worth looking back at that conversation in this week’s Enlighten Me.

