DSU and Music School of Delaware present chamber music concerts

The Music School of Delaware continues its centennial celebration with a concert featuring music faculty from Delaware State University.

The Nagoya String Quartet, made up of MSOD faculty, will join clarinetist LeTriel White and pianist Pepron Pilibossian, both of whom teach at DSU. Pilibossian will perform the Max Bruch Quintet for Piano and Strings, while White will perform Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet.

Gus Mercante is the manager of the Music School of Delaware's “MSOD at 100” concert series.

“We will hear the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings by Brahms, but then we will also hear the Bruch Piano Quintet," he said. "So, I think it promises to be a program of two pretty amazing and beloved chamber music works.”

“It's beautiful and glorious and lush, as Brahms is," said That’s Mary Jane Vanvestraut, Director of Community and Operations for the Music School of Delaware. "I love the pairing of a clarinet with the string quartet. You'll have to hear it - words will not do it justice, and I love that it's in contrast to the Bruch, which is not as well known.”

While this performance features professional players, she says chamber music like this is important for musicians of all levels of ability, and part of what the music school provides for its students.

“The beauty of chamber music is that it really fosters a higher level of communication and understanding between its players," she said.

Mercante, who is also a voice teacher at MSOD, says chamber music is also very rewarding for MSOD faculty who work with student chamber ensembles.

White, Pilibossian, and the Nagoya String Quartet perform on May 3 at 7:00 pm at the Music School of Delaware in Wilmington with a second performance on May 19 in Milford.

The performances are part of a year-long series marking the Music School of Delaware’s 100th anniversary.

