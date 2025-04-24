SpongeBob hits the stage at Delaware Children's Theatre

One of America’s most-loved cartoon characters is on stage at the Delaware Children’s Theatre.

For a quarter-century, SpongeBob Squarepants has been entertaining kids on TV, in movie theaters, and on stage in a critically-acclaimed Broadway musical. Delaware Children’s Theatre is bringing that musical to life on their stage in Wilmington.

Director Kenn Koubek says that he wants to keep the stage version familiar for longtime fans of the cartoon.

“What we're trying to do is really pay homage to the cartoon, he said. "This being the 25th anniversary, I made sure that with our backgrounds and such, I really wanted to make it feel like this musical was a cartoon come to life.”

The show features songs written by a who’s-who of stars as well.

“Everyone from David Bowie to They Might be Giants, Flaming Lips, TI - a whole bunch of names - Sara Bareilles. I mean, it really covers everyone from Broadway to rock to hip hop," he said.

Jessica Koubek, the show’s production and stage manager, says the show’s message is an important one for kids.

“The message behind it is to be yourself. Teamwork is the way to get things done. I mean, it really encompasses what you want kids to embrace and learn as they're growing up," she said.

Jessica Koubek adds the show is a good family experience, with the first generation of SpongeBob fans now old enough to have kids of their own.

The SpongeBob musical runs through May 4. Tickets and showtimes are at DE Children's Theatre dot org.

