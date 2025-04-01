Delaware Winds take audiences on a "World Ride" in spring concerts

Delaware Winds presents its spring concerts this weekend in Dover and Lewes.

The program is called “World Ride,” and features works by a wide array of wind ensemble composers.

"We plan on taking listeners and a ride around the world through music," says the group's music director, Michael Russo. "We have selections from all over the world.”

The concert contains several 21st Century works for wind band written in recent years, including Proud of Me by Florida composer Michelle Fernandez and commissioned by the Youth Pride Band of South Florida, and ConnectUS, by Texas-based composer Carol Brittin Chambers.

“We like to include composers that are still living, of course," Russo says. "ConnectUS by Carol Brittin Chambers shows that even though we all live all over the world, we are all connected.”

The semi-professional wind ensemble is made up of music educators, professional performers, and college music students. For their spring concerts, the ensemble’s musicians will be joined by instrumentalists from area high schools.

“This is a thing that we've done - I think this is our third time actually - and it's something the high school students really enjoy," Russo says. "This weekend, we're going to be doing concerts at Dover High School and at Cape Henlopen High School and some of the students actually like it so much they perform in both concerts.”

Delaware Winds performs at 7:00 pm on Saturday at Dover High School and at 3:00 on Sunday at Cape Henlopen High School.

