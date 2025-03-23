Young artists are in the spotlight at the Rehoboth Art League

The work of young artists from schools all around Sussex County is on display at the Rehoboth Art League.

The works, some 300 of them, come from students from kindergarten through high school at every public and private school in Sussex County. The Art League’s Exhibitions Director, Nick Serratore says the three galleries are stunning right now with their walls lined with an array of artwork.

“When you walk in these front doors and you just look around, it's just amazing, it really is," he says.

The show is a popular annual event for the Art League.

Listen to the full interview Listen • 3:25

“Out of all the exhibitions that we do each year - and of course, there's a lot of art that comes through these galleries - I think our most prized is Young at Art and we've been doing it now for over 30 plus years," says Serratore.

March is National Youth Art Month, and Serratore, a lifelong artist himself, says that arts are an important part of the educational experience for kids and teens.

“It's a way of being themselves. No one can tell you you're doing it wrong. No one can tell you that - it's yours," he says.

The 300 works from 31 different Sussex County schools are on display at the Rehoboth Art League through March 30.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.