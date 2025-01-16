Elevation presents "The Dream Unfinished" in Wilmington this weekend

Wilmington choral ensemble Elevation presents “The Dream Unfinished,” a musical homage to the life and work of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend.

Sunday’s concert presents music inspired by the idea of Dr. King’s dream, as expressed in the iconic speech given in August 1963. But, Elevation’s Artistic Director, Arreon Harley-Emerson says the performance is not just a snapshot of history, it’s part of a continuing call to action.

“His vision was more than really a dream. It was really a call to action, something to challenge us - to provoke us,” Harley-Emerson said.

He adds the concert is more than an enjoyable listening experience. He also wants to make people and think - and act.

"His vision, his dream, should evoke discomfort within all of us, not paralyzing us with guilt, but really igniting us with purpose," Harley-Emerson said.

One piece meant to provoke thought is “Can You See?” by Zanaida Robles, which re-envisions the national anthem.

“There are some harmonic distortions. It’s dissonant," Harley-Emerson explained. "There's text in there that has some questions for us, like 'what lives do matter? Does science matter?' All of this is folded into the national anthem.”

The performance also features traditional spirituals, spoken word, and an arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Kirk Franklin, one of the best-selling gospel artists in the world.

Elevation performs “The Dream Unfinished” at 3:00 Sunday at Mt. Salem UMC in Wilmington. The performance is free, but reservations are required. Visit their website for more information.