Division of the Arts launches new series of art classes for Delaware vets

The Delaware Division of the Arts launches a series of art classes for veterans.

Research shows creative expression can yield significant benefits for veterans, including stress reduction and an increase in cognitive functioning.

Briana Henry with the Delaware Division of the Arts is directing the program. She says the eight week programs offer instruction in several different art forms.

“For creative veterans, we are offering our art class in each county." she said. "We have working with clay at New Castle County Art Studio, gelli printing at Biggs Museum of Art, and mixed media collage making at the Rehoboth Art League.”

The classes - taught by professional instructors - are free and don’t require previous art experience. Henry says each course will wrap up with an exhibition.

“We want it to be a community event and for the veterans to have a spotlight of the hard work they've done in the eight weeks. Friends and family are welcome, the public, so they can get that recognition they deserve," she said.

Henry says art can provide big benefits for veterans.

“Our hope is that with this art making, it can provide opportunities for that artistic expression, social connection, being with other veterans in this class and the community, and well-being through meaningful arts engagement.”

Classes begin in mid January through early February, but each class is limited to twelve participants. For more information, visit the Delaware Division of the Arts website.