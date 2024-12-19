“EnvironMental Just(ice) Mercy” explores beauty and climate change

An exhibition at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery explores the perils of climate change in works by a Dover-based artist.

Lori Crawford is an art professor at Delaware State University. Her exhibition, titled “EnvironMental Just(ice) Mercy” features works in a variety of media, inspired by a trip Crawford made to Hawaii. There, the natural beauty inspired her to create art exploring that natural beauty and the threat of climate change.

“Gorgeous royal blue waters, or turquoise waters, with the black stones jutting out from the ocean and contrasting that with beautiful greenery," she says. "It's just such a beautiful experience.”

With a background in digital media and painting, Crawford has expanded her portfolio into mixed media and photography. She hopes visitors to the exhibition walk away with a new appreciation of the dangers of climate change.

“I hope that there's something for everyone, that you will see some pretty beautiful images, but also getting us to think and act is what I hope people will walk away with," she says.

The Delaware State University professor says seeing the effects of climate change in recent years sparked her to create these works and examine her own lifestyle.

“It definitely made me even more focused on the changes and the climate changes that I'm seeing and asking myself what it is I could do to lessen my carbon footprint," she says.

Crawford’s exhibition is on display on weekdays through December 27 at the Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel [car-vul] State Office Building in Wilmington. The gallery is open from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

