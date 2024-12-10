"The Nutcracker" returns to stages in northern Delaware this month

Two Delaware dance organizations bring their performances of "The Nutcracker" to stages in Wilmington and Newark in the coming weeks.

Penned in 1892 by Tchaikovsky, “The Nutcracker” has become a holiday tradition for many interested in the arts, due to its holiday theme and easy accessibility for a wide array of audiences.

First State Ballet performs in Wilmington

First State Ballet, a professional company based in Wilmington, presents its interpretation of the classic ballet with six performances on December 14 and 15, and 21 and 22 at the Grand in Wilmington.

First State Ballet’s Claire McGregor says their performance showcases a wide variety of dance experience.

“We have 22 dancers who have moved from across the country and around the world to live in Wilmington and perform," she says. "And the ballet also features children from the School of First State Ballet Theatre, and I think they really bring a level of excitement and holiday spirit that just - it's Christmas when you hear those first notes of the overture.”

Kids aren’t just welcome on stage, however, McGregor says one of the hallmarks of the Nutcracker is its appeal to young ballet-goers.

“My daughter's five and this will be her third year going," McGregor says. "My son is coming for the first time. He's three and you know, I think he's going to love it. My daughter, when she was three, came and was captivated the entire time.”

Delaware Dance Company performs in Newark

Meanwhile, in Newark, the Delaware Dance Company presents its performance of the Nutcracker as well.

Toy soldiers line up in Delaware Dance Company's performance of "The Nutcracker."

“It has a little element of the holidays, and it's a good story for younger people who've never seen a ballet," says Sunshine Latshaw, the dance company’s Artistic Director. "Quick paced, lots of interesting colors and music, and it's a good first ballet if people have never been exposed to classical ballet.”

Latshaw says the performers come from the Delaware Dance Company’s students, along with a few guest artists from around the state. The youngest cast member is just eight years old.

Planning for the performance began in the late summer, with auditions happening in mid-September. Rehearsals started shortly after that, while a volunteer crew began work on the show’s sets and costumes.

The Delaware Dance Company takes the stage for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15 with two shows on Saturday, December 14.