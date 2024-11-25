Southern Delaware Orchestra to present two holiday concerts in December

The Southern Delaware Orchestra, or Sodelo, presents a wide-ranging concert of holiday music next month.

Steve Greifer, Sodelo’s co-founder and president, says orchestra leaders spent a lot of time thinking about the theme of the concert.

“It's really a wonderful repertoire with a great theme behind it," he said. "Our theme is ‘Winter Harmony.’”

Greifer says the harmony he is talking about is more than just musical, however.

“One of the things that we find ourselves immersed in as a country and as global citizens is a bit of dissonance, and one of the things that we always work on in the orchestra is learning how to listen to each other," he said.

The concert features music from around the world, including traditional holiday carols, as well as some works from the classical repertoire by Rimsky-Korsakov and Dukas, and even some film music.

The orchestra is a new ensemble, presenting its first concert less than three years ago. Greifer says he’s excited to expand the orchestra’s reach in Southern Delaware and recent concerts have sold out.

Sodelo will perform at Sussex Academy in Georgetown on December 14 and Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes on December 15. Both concerts are at 3:00 p.m.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

