First State Ballet presents a program that gets audiences up close with dancers

First State Ballet Theatre presents a program designed to give audiences a different kind of ballet experience.

The ballet is performing “Up Front on Market” November 15 and 17 at Studio 1 at Wilmington’s Baby Grand. While most ballet performances are on a stage and far away from audience members, “Up Front on Market” does away with the stage and the orchestra pit, giving the audience a chance to see ballet up close and in a more intimate setting.

“This is a super unique performance because it takes place in studio," says Claire McGregor, Marketing Director at First State Ballet Theatre. "There are only 75 seats available for each performance and it's an intimate and exclusive setting.”

McGregor says one highlight of the program is a performance of a new work by a homegrown choreographer, Christopher Roman.

“Our dancers have this incredible opportunity to work with him on the studio, on a brand new piece, and it's going to be a little bit avant-garde and it's something you've really got to come see," she said. "The fun thing about Christopher is that even though he's been all over, he's from Delaware. So it's a little bit of a homecoming in a way for him, and we're just thrilled to be able to present this piece.”

The program will also include a variety of classic and modern selections, including choreography set to the music of George Gershwin by company member Olivia Sparling.

