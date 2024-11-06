Dover Art League features student work in exhibition

The work of some of Delaware’s youngest up-and-coming artists will be on display in Dover this weekend.

The Dover Art League is featuring the work of student artists from around the state in its Holden Gallery..

The works come from student artists ranging from first graders to college students, and cover a variety of different media, says gallery manager Chelsea Memmolo.

“We do have quite a bit of photography - as a photographer myself, that's very exciting," Memmolo said. "And then we do have some paintings, but we have a lot of pencil drawings, there's pastels, there's mixed media. There is one little 3D piece that's really cute.”

Of particular note, Memmolo says, is the work by art students at Delaware State University and Delaware Tech..

“These are all current art students, people majoring in art at university, our local university," Memmolo said. "And to see what's coming up from the future of artists and see what people are working on, what they have to say.”

The Art League will hold a reception for the young artists Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.