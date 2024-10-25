Delaware Shakespeare showcases the spooky side of the Bard for Halloween

Delaware Shakespeare features the spooky side of the Bard in a trio of upcoming performances in Lewes and Wilmington.

“Shakespeare, Poe, and Fiends” showcases dramatic scenes, poetry, and prose with macabre, chilling themes by Shakespeare, as well as Edgar Allan Poe and other writers, culminating in a reading of one of Poe’s most well-known and eerie poems.

“It's going to be a great night of both music, Shakespeare, some prose reading, and then just a great time to kind of get in the mood for that little spooky time," said Del Shakes’ Artistic Director Mariah Ghant.

In addition to the dramatic readings and performances, the event will feature music to help set the mood.

“We're partnering with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and they are providing a violinist who will be also performing musical interludes between each of our poetic readings," Ghant said.

Those musical interludes will be performed by violinist David Southorn, concertmaster of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra.

“Shakespeare, Poe, and Fiends” is at the Lewes Public Library Saturday at 5:00 pm, then heads to the Delaware Historical Society’s Read House Sunday at 3:00 pm. A third show is this Wednesday at 7:30 pm at the Old Town Hall in Wilmington.