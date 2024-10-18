The Delaware Renaissance Faire heads to Townsend for its third year, starting next weekend.

Delawareans can step back in time to the age of chivalry at the Delaware Renaissance Faire. Daniel GreenWolf is one of the co-owners and the entertainment director for Delaware’s Ren Faire.

“I believe at this point we're at twenty variety acts. That includes musicians, magicians, jugglers, sideshow performers, belly dancers, amazing acts from all over the country on five different stages throughout the day," GreenWolf said.

The Faire also has over 70 vendors and craftspeople, demonstrations of arts like blacksmithing and glass blowing, as well as chances to try archery and axe throwing. And, of course, there’s the food court.

“That's where you're going to find your Turkey legs, your Scotch eggs, your amazing, you know, meats and cheeses and all these delicious food that you're gonna get that maybe you never experienced before," GreenWolf said.

While the Faire offers a variety of themed entertainment, food, vendors, and games, GreenWolf says it’s more than the sum of its parts.

"This isn't just a craft fair. This isn't just a theater show. This isn't just an axe throwing place," he said. "This is all of that, combined with this amazing theme and I think that allows people to escape from their problems just a little bit.”

The Delaware Renaissance Faire opens on October 26 and runs on Saturdays and Sundays through November 9 at Fire Base Lloyd in Townsend.