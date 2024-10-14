© 2024 Delaware Public Media
New exhibit highlights photographs from 1990's NYC hip-hop scene.

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published October 14, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
The work of photographer T. Eric Monroe will be on display at the Delaware Art Museum starting October 23.
The hip-hop scene in 1990’s New York City is the subject of a wide-ranging photo exhibition titled Hip Hop Moments Captured: T. Eric Monroe at the Delaware Art Museum.

The 1990’s has been called a golden age of hip-hop by many, when artists like LL Cool J and Run DMC were making hits and new performers like Nas and Tupac were making a name.

Photographer T. Eric Monroe, whose work is the subject of the exhibition, says it was a more authentic time in hip-hop.

“Looking back at it now, it was so innocent," he said. "There were so many artists that were coming out that were so young, along with myself, who just were inspired by the music and the culture and not so much the money and fame aspect.”

In capturing images of those up and coming artists, Monroe says he was inspired to look for pictures that told the stories of that time in cultural history.

“There are these very unguarded moments that you don't normally see of an artist that almost seem reminiscent of a family picture or family album type of picture, where you look into it and you can see a whole story inside of the picture," he said.

Hip Hop Moments Captured: T. Eric Monroe opens on October 23 at the Delaware Museum of Art. It will be on display through January 5.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
