Clear Space Theatre Company presents old favorites and newer works in 2025

The Clear Space Theatre Company announces its 2025 season with a lineup of shows that explore the concept of coming of age.

The company turns 21 next year, and Managing Director Joe Gfaller says that milestone inspired the shows the company will produce in 2025.

“It's this season that's, I think filled with some really beautiful stories about growing up, about discovering ourselves, about discovering the world, and kind of coming into your own," Gfaller said.

The shows include some familiar titles, like Oklahoma and Annie alongside newer works like POTUS and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is also the company’s Clear Space Gives Back production.

“It allows us to sort of give it an even higher profile among our community of audience to organizations that really are mattering here and making a difference right now," Gfaller said. "And it also allows us to give space to talk about some of the issues that matter to those sort of complementary nonprofits that that we work with.”

Gfaller says that 50% of the proceeds from the show will go to CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQIA+ community center in Rehoboth.

The season, which will feature 13 productions, begins on January 24, with Dial M for Murder, and wraps up in December 2025 with A Christmas Carol.

