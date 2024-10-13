Wilmington nonprofit Four Youth gets $89K NEA grant

A Wilmington-based non-profit is getting nearly $90,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The organization Four Youth serves under-resourced children, offering STEAM programs, art education, and scholarships. Now, the group has a $89,190 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to further its goals.

Four Youth’s Theresa Emmett said the grant money will be put to good use.

“I'm hoping it's going to allow us to enter three new schools, bringing in art teachers, conducting art workshops with professional artists," Emmett said. "And have it all resulting in community events where everybody can come out, participate in the arts with us while enjoying all the beautiful work that the kids are making.”

Four Youth integrates science and art education. Emmett says combining the two is a natural fit.

“For instance, in science class this past week, our kids were learning about the different types of algae and, while learning about algae, we also made algae paintings," she said.

Four Youth’s grant is part of a $12.3 million package of NEA grants through the ArtsHERE program.