Wilmington nonprofits team up for artist residency program

Four artists in Wilmington will get help developing their careers- and their art - through a new residency program.

The “Full Circle” dual residency program is a partnership between Wilmington Alliance and the Delaware Contemporary. The program, expected to launch next month, has selected four early-career artists, who will receive support from both organizations.

They will get studio space at the Delaware Contemporary on the Wilmington Riverfront and the Wilmington Alliance’s downtown Art O Mat. Their work will be exhibited publicly and they will have access to mentorship opportunities.

CaDeidra Jarmon is the Community Engagement and Programming Director for Wilmington Alliance. She says having artists working at Wilmington Alliance’s Art-O-Mat location puts the artists directly into the community.

“One thing about our artists in residence space, which we call Gallery 2, is a lot of the community gets to walk by, see the artist working, a lot of times the artist is communicating with the community, whether they're asking, 'hey, what are you doing?' or they're commending the artists, or want to purchase their work.”

Jarmon says the names of the four artists who will participate in the program will be announced soon.

She also noted that the program has a strong community engagement component in response to residents of the surrounding neighborhood asking for more art in their community.

“We'll also be incorporating our Community Arts Advisory Group, so it's not just a bunch of artists," she said. "It's community members. They're, you know, residents, elders, youth that are going to also be a part of this collaboration.”