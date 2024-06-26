Rehoboth Beach Bandstand lights up for a week of the Fourth

Rehoboth Beach prepares for a patriotic Fourth of July.

The holiday week in Rehoboth Beach kicks off with The Delaware National Guard 287th Army Band this Friday (June 28), and continues on the Fourth with the US Navy Band Commodores. Both events start at 8pm at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Program Director Corey Groll says it’s a treat to get the festivities rolling with the hometown Delaware National Guard Army band.

“It always falls within the Fourth of July, which is wonderful, so us, and other towns in Delaware, specifically, love to choose to bring them in. I know they play the Freeman Stage, they play Bethany, they play Ocean City, they play with us, so it’s always good to have the local National Guard Army Band, and that’s just kind of a neat draw.”

The 287th Army Band offers marches and Americana music, as well as popular tunes.

Groll says they hope to do their part to make the holiday a festive one all week long.

“That week before is prep for the July Fourth, and then as people start coming down, of course, that Fourth of July on Thursday, will culminate with the United States Navy Commodores. But, of course, our fireworks aren’t even until Saturday the 6th, but our whole weekend is just filled with as much Americana from Southern rock to oldies. Everything is tailored around that weekend to make it as Americana as we possibly can.”

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores are the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble. This 18-member group features traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements and new instrumental music written for the Commodores.

Admission to bandstand concerts is free.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.