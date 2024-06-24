Del Shakes brings Shakespeare's Julius Caesar to Rockwood Park

Del Shakes plays out Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar at Rockwood next month - delivering their take on that classic and all the political drama it entails.

Delaware Shakespeare Artistic Director Mariah Ghant says the Bard’s script seems to fit the times - but this production also focuses on the dynamics of relationships.

“It is so much about the small, intimate conversations you have with people one-on-one, but it is also about how you are as a public-facing person, and what are the differences in those dynamics, in those relationships. What is it that makes somebody who you thought was your best friend change their mind? What is it that you see in somebody and you think they’ve changed.”

The show is in rehearsal now. Ghant says the play's political drama may seem appropriate during an election year, but that’s not Director Tai Verley’s focus.

“She’s doing such a good job of not examining the current political system. She says pretty clearly to us, ’We’re not trying to create figures that look like people who we see in our current modern systems.’ That’s not to say that people won’t be able to prescribe that on to them.”

Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar opens at Del Shakes’ Summer Festival with a preview Thursday night July 18th. Opening night is Friday July 19th. The show runs through August 4th.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday begin at 7:30pm. Sunday performances start at 6pm.

Gates open 75 minutes before curtain so audiences are encouraged to bring picnics and enjoy pre-show activities.