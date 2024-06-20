Division of the Arts applications open for the 2024 Writers Retreat

The retreat is an opportunity for writers to focus on their work in a relaxed coastal setting, this year from November 7th through the 10th.

In addition to time to write, participants connect with peers, work alongside established authors, and give and receive feedback.

Division of the Arts Program Officer Roxanne Stanulis says that opportunity to engage with other attendees and guests is valuable.

“This is a chance for writers from across the state to get to know each other, and it really builds a strong sense of community. Over the weekend. There’s workshops, and there's time for meals. We do have a chance for people to read what they’ve written, so it’s a great opportunity for them to really dig in, get to know each other and get some work done.”

Stanulis adds the hope is that the three days provide a real benefit to writers who attend.

“The other takeaway for the retreat, I think, is those connections with other writers. I know that these people stay in touch, they go to each other’s readings. It’s a really supportive community and the Division is really happy to support that.”

The application process is competitive, and participants will be chosen based on their work. Work samples will be juried in an anonymous review process to select up to 20 attendees from a pool split between poetry and prose.

The fee for the retreat is $325, which includes a private room and most meals. Each room contains a bed, desk, small refrigerator, microwave and coffee maker. It is a tobacco-free facility.

The application deadline is Thursday, August 1st.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.