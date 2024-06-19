Rehoboth Art League’s 74th annual Cottage Tour set for July

The Rehoboth Art League’s Cottage Tour is back for its 74th year. The two-day event features 8 homes that ticket-holders tour at their own pace.

The Cottage Tour Committee selected local homes offering a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs.

Some homes have evolving histories, and many homeowners showcase memories, artwork, and collections on the tour.

Rehoboth Art League Executive Director Sara Ganter says 74 years of history has built up significant interest in the annual event.

“So it’s very worthwhile and gives people a chance to see some of the architecture and interior designs. We frequently have people plan their vacations around this event so that they’re in town to do the event. It’s a lot of fun.”

Ganter adds this year’s tour has some returning favorites.

“In fact we have a lovely cottage on the tour this year in downtown Rehoboth on Kent Street that won Cottage of the Year several years ago. That’s a real nice place and sort of a traditional Rehoboth feel.”

A rendering of each home is presented to the homeowners and featured in the event program. This year’s Cottage Tour artist Rick Phillips will create those renderings.

The Rehoboth Art League’s Cottage Tour runs from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10.

