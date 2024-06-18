First State Ballet Theatre unveils its 2024-25 season schedule

The First State Ballet Theatre's 2024-25 season features three full-length story ballets.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is up first in October at The Grand Opera House,

First State Ballet marketing coordinator Claire McGregor says Romeo and Juliet will be directed by a First State Ballet favorite.

“This one is by Viktor Plotnikov, who is a frequent First State Ballet Theatre collaborator. He also did Dracula, which was a couple of years ago, and he had a piece in Triple Bill last year, which was really beautiful.”

In December, the company will produce its traditional holiday offering The Nutcracker. In April 2025, audiences are treated to the World Premiere of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by choreographer Zachary Kapeluck.

McGregor says Kapeluck is a familiar name to their audiences.

“He’s also worked with First State Ballet before. He had a piece in Triple Bill, which is a little plug for Triple Bill there. It’s always a great performance to come to because you’ll always see new faces who you’ll see again in the future. It’s a great incubator for the company in a lot of ways.”

The season schedule is completed by the intimate Up Front on Market in November, and TheTriple Bill, an evening of three world premieres by new choreographers in February.

Subscriptions and single tickets for all performances are available now at The Grand Box Office.

