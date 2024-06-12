Delaware Div. of the Arts 2025 Fellowship application period is open

The Delaware Division of the Arts is accepting 2025 Artist Fellowship applications

Awards for 2025 are $5,000 for Emerging Artists, $8,000 for Established and $12,000 for Masters.

Individual Artist Fellowships are awarded for artistic quality to Delaware creative artists working in the visual, performing, media, folk, and literary arts.

Program Officer Roxanne Stanulis says the awards are meant to help artists at varying levels of their careers.

“They can use it for things that will advance their career as an artist professionally, workshops, studio space, materials, hire music accompanists. It’s pretty broad because we have artists in so many different disciplines applying and receiving the fellowship.”

Stanulis adds the discipline requirements for the 2025 year’s Masters Award, which rotates among disciplines annually.

“This year the Masters disciplines are literary and media arts, and artists need to have received a fellowship in that discipline seven years before.”

The Fellowship recipients are required to present examples of their work to the public during their Fellowship year.

Online sessions explaining the process are scheduled for June 22 and July 8. Visit the Division of the Arts website for more information.

The application deadline is August 1, 2024

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.