Aynsley Inglis named Director at First State Ballet Theatre satellite school

First State Ballet Theatre’s new Director of The School of FSBT at Whitehall is on the job.

Delawarean Aynsley Inglis is an original company member of First State Ballet Theatre and an alum of The School of FSBT.

First State Ballet’s Claire McGregor says Inglis - an Ursuline Academy and University. of Delaware grad - was the first Delawarean to compete in the US International Dance Competition, considered by the professional world as the Olympics of ballet. She also performed internationally with Universal Ballet in Korea and with companies here in the US.

“She’s guested with numerous companies across the country here from Metropolitan Ballet to Tulsa Ballet, and has taught the whole time. So she’s excited to be coming back to Delaware.”

McGregor says it’s important that up and coming students not only train, but also see a strong future as a ballet professional.

“To be able to both look up to the professional company onstage at The Grand and to the School Director as having come through that company, who had a career around the world and come home. It’s usually inspiring and I think it’s a big deal to Delaware to have that local talent that has both international prestige and hometown training.”

McGregor says the curriculum at Whitehall will offer something for the whole family.

“Rooted in classical ballet, but those little ones, and sort of at the older end, will have emphasis on wellness and fitness.”

The School of FSBT at Whitehall is slated to open this fall.

