Catbite headlines Wilmington's Lady Bug Festival on Market Street

Ladybug Music Festival makes its annual visit to Wilmington Friday night.

The nation’s largest free women-fronted music festival launched in Wilmington back in 2012.

This year’s edition in the state’s largest city features more than 30 artists.

Brit Luna fronts this year’s headliner Catbite. Luna says, for her, it’s all about live performance, and the Lady Bug is an intimate opportunity to mingle with other performers.

“It is cool to just get to meet people - people who are just doing their thing, and playing music and doing what they love. It is cool to feel connected in that way.”

While the band favors ska, Luna brings a variety of appreciation to her approach to the music.

“I went to University of Arts Philly for Jazz Voice Performance, and I studied classical music for a long time. But I love jazz, I grew up listening to pop and soul.”

Other performers appearing include Velvet Rouge, Humilitarian, Jenny Teator, and Alexis Cunningham.

In addition to the live music, the festival features a variety of vendors and food trucks along Market Street.

The Ladybug Festival gets underway at 5pm Friday night and runs until 10pm.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.