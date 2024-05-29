The Secret Comedy of Women opens at Delaware Theatre Company

The Delaware Theatre Company welcomes The Secret Comedy of Women to its stage.

The Secret Comedy of Women is a two-woman touring comedy by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein - using song, dance & stories to celebrate all things female, from girlhood through womanhood.

The duo have taken the show to both theaters and corporate events over the years.

Klein says audiences can be a little different from venue to venue, but they feel the show finds a way to resonate.

“Well I think the show is big-hearted, and it’s fun, it’s joyful, it’s kind, and the word is in the title: the ‘secret’ comedy. So we reveal things in the show that are universal truths.”

Gehring and Klein both found the arts - and storytelling - an early fascination. They now draw on successful careers in the entertainment industry and expertise in training, administration, marketing and public relations.

To keep the script surprising, the duo mingled improvisational spots among the sketch comedy and songs, allowing for audience participation.

Melanie Wehrbacher joins Linda Klein in this production. She says the improv is popular with audiences.

“It keeps it really fresh for us when we’re doing seven shows a week. ‘You remember that show when such and such happened, or this lady was there.’ We were just reminiscing about some ladies that we met in Boston. So it keeps it really exciting for us and, for the audience, they’re at a show that has never happened before and is never going to happen again.”

The Secret Comedy of Women opened this week at Delaware Theatre Company and through June 16th.