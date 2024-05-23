The Queen seeking the right blend of national and local acts

The Queen continues its efforts to deliver regular entertainment in downtown Wilmington.

The Queen relaunched as a music venue in 2011 - and since tried to strike the right balance of offerings.

Devin Ball took over as The Queen’s manager late last year. When he took the job, Ball says he knew how he wanted The Queen to run - always open, always producing, always busy.

“A lot of excitement around shows coming up, as well as our Live and Local series on Wednesday - it’s really picked up and we’ve seen a lot of fan interaction with that, and the feedback has been incredible. The amount of times I’m in town, getting coffee and someone comes up and says ‘Everything you guys are doing is so exciting and so good.’ It really is a good feeling having that kind of feedback.”

He also wanted a healthy blend of national and local acts. And he says that blend is increasing the venue’s diversity in acts.

“When we looked at national versus more local touring acts, we sold out Mammoth - that sold out in about a week, we had the Front Bottoms a couple of weeks ago, and that sold out very quickly, and then we’re trending very well for a lot of our local stuff whether it’s in the small room or the main hall.”

The latest national act to take the stage at the Queen is Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton.

That’s on tap tonight (Thursday) in The Main Hall. Doors open at 7:00 PM, show begins at 8:00 PM.

