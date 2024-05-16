Rehoboth Beach Art Festival showcases 33 regional artists

Over 30 juried artists are on display at the Rehoboth Beach Art Festival.

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach are presenting the City’s arts festival this Saturday in Grove Park.

RAL’s Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore says the initial plan was a pre-season event along the Boardwalk, but they opted for the less-congested city park.

“It’s a really nice park, it’s shaded, and it lends itself to an art show, so we did it four years ago.”

Serratore says the organizers weren’t sure how things would go and were grateful when regional collectors and the community showed up.

“The crowds that came for this one day event were phenomenal, and it’s been like that for the past three shows afterwards.”

With summer parking fees in effect, Serratore advises attendees to pay attention to the parking meters and kiosks that provide parking tags. He adds that an alternative is biking to the event.

“It’s safe, there’s trails that take you right to Grove Park. You never even have to ride your bike on Route 1 or any of the streets. It’s isolated, it’s a nice ride down.”

The Rehoboth Beach Art Festival is this Saturday, rain or shine. The event is free and runs from 10am till 5pm.

