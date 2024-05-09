Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik appears at Dover Friends of Folk

A Nordic take on folk music comes to Dover next week.

International Folk/Americana artist Sofia Talvik visits the Delaware Friends of Folk Saturday May 18th.

The Swedish artist has appeared across the country, and tours Europe when she wraps up this current stateside tour. Talvik self-produces, so she controls her process from beginning to end. She says songs remain the same, whether in a studio process or in front of a live audience.

“When you do recordings, it’s more experiencing how the song evolves and grows when you add the different instruments and production, but when you play live, it’s so much more about the connection to the audience.”

Sofia’s latest album, Center of the Universe, released in 2023, received widespread acclaim and was considered for a Grammy nomination in the Best Folk Album category.

She says performing live adds special elements to the music she records.

“It’s much more how the room feels, how the people enjoy the music and so, quite different but I enjoy both of them.”

Talvik self-produces, giving her control of the recording process from beginning to end. For her latest album, she traveled to a small village in Sweden and set up a studio in the living room of an old house there.

Talvik plans to feature selections from the new album along with her previous work.

The show at the Diver Art League begins at 7pm next Saturday May 18th.

