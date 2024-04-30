Freeman Arts Pavilion adds to 2024 summer schedule

Freeman Arts Pavilion continues to unveil the line-up for its summer season.

The biggest new name added is comedian Jerry Seinfeld who will take the stage in Selbyville on July 25th.

The diverse crop of additions also includes Tyler Hubbard on July 28th, Air Supply on August 6th and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 18th.

Freeman Arts Pavilion Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham says they are seeking more variety, and comedians like Seinfeld are important to the mix.

“Comedians were added to our line-up in 2018 with Jay Leno, another legend in that world, so I think it’s great as we continue to move to the future that we see household names coming to Selbyville.”

Cunningham says they are also working to expand their community outreach. Global Groove, a Journey Through Hip Hop's Evolution has been added on Aug. 1. The free performance features a group familiar to many Sussex county school aged children.

“That performance is by Hip Hop Fundamentals - a dance group out of Philly, who we actually partner with a lot through our arts education program, and in the last couple of years we’ve actually been bringing them to the mainstage so families outside the school setting can enjoy a night of dance and learn more about the hip hop dance culture.”

Tickets for these performances go on sale Thursday and Friday, May 2-3, at freemanarts.org.

