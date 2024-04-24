UAE Summer concerts back at Wilmington amphitheatre

Wilmington’s Urban Artist Exchange (UAE) Amphitheater hosts free concerts again this year.

The City of Wilmington and Cityfest, Inc.’s 2024 UAE Summer Music Series kicked off Wednesday evening. It’s the series’ fourth year and first full season in the new amphitheater.

As part of the series, the Levitt Foundation will again support ten free, family-friendly concerts this summer beginning in July and into early September.

City of Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz says there’s a lot of excitement about this year’s line up.

"It is everything from world music to jazz, to R&B to singer-songwriter. It’s just all over the place with local, regional and international artists.”

The amphitheater has lawn seating - patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and seating.

Betz says there’s a lot of excitement about the renovated amphitheater, and the city is working to make it comfortable.

"On our early concerts we will have propane heaters out on the lawn so that we can have an opportunity of raising of the temperature for those folks who need a little bit of additional warmth.”

The next concert is Wednesday, May 1, featuring The Blues Reincarnation Project.