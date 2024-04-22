Wimington's Playhouse on Rodney Square unveils its Broadway line-up for next season

Some notable Broadway shows are making their way to Wilmington in the coming year.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square announces its 2024/25 Broadway in Wilmington season.

It opens in October with Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and wraps in May with Hadestown. A new musical The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, and Mean Girls fill out the season.

Playhouse Executive Director Skip Pannella says the line-up meets much of the diverse demand they hear from audiences.

But he notes some requests - like Hamilton - require patience. The economies of available shows and realities of the intimate Playhouse space always affect choices.

“We’re going to four performances next year just because we don’t have the population to support that. Quite frankly, and you know from your experience, in some cases, some of those shows don’t even fit into the Playhouse. ‘Hamilton’ of today won’t fit into the Playhouse. We had ‘Book of Mormon’ two years ago and we had to wait until they sized down the set so it could fit in.”

Pannella says he believes next season’s line-up will meet audience demand, but concedes picking the right shows from the 70 that may be available is a bit of a gamble.

“As you know it’s more of an art than a science, but we’re pretty excited about this season. If you add it all up, I think it’s a collective of about 17 Tonys, two Grammys and all the shows in one way or the other have been critically acclaimed.”

All performances are in the newly remodeled Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

Subscriptions for the 24/25 Season are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.