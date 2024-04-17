Charlese Phillips exhibits new works from new inspiration at Historic Odessa in May

The Historic Odessa Foundation welcomes spring with a new exhibition.

Feeling Inspired: The Fiber Art of Charlese Phillips opens April 30 in Historic Odessa’s Visitors Center Art Gallery.

The Delaware artist’s work emphasizes color and texture - and now has a new focus - identity.

Phillips explains she is reviewing her personal and professional inspirations to explore and reveal identity.

“The things that I tend to be inspired by - I’m looking deeper into that to figure out ‘Who am I as a person?’ and trying to put those little puzzle pieces together - ‘Who is Charlese, and what do I like and what excites me and why?’ ”

Phillips uses fiber, painting, photography, weaving and macramé and for this exhibition is adding pattern fabrics.

“Something I’m starting to experiment with with some pieces that you’ll see in the show is pattern fabrics. So I’m excited to see how those are perceived by viewers. ”

Feeling Inspired: The Fiber Art of Charlese Phillips runs through June 30 at the Historic Odessa Foundation.

