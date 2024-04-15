Delaware Symphony's Amado conducts Mahler's 7th, The Song of the Night

Maestro David Amado leads the Delaware Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Mahler later this month.

DSO takes on Gustav Mahler’s innovative Symphony No. 7 - the "Song of the Night" April 26th.

The piece features some instruments not commonly found in symphonic literature and Amado notes Mahler - who was known for his dramatic sweeps - chose two popular folk instruments to carry one serenade in the symphony.

"And the fourth movement is this kind of serenade - a kind of romantic night music. To really get across the notion of serenade, he includes very unusually in the orchestra - and only in this movement - a guitar and mandolin.”

Joe del Tufo

Amado notes that Mahler composed at the turn of the 20th century, and his music - like his contemporaries' - often references Austrian folk songs and instruments.

"With people like Tchaikovsky with Russian folk songs, Dvorak with Bohemian music, and Brahms with what he believed to be Hungarian music, though it was more Roma, kind of Magyar.”

Music Director Laureate David Amado conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra “Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm at The Grand in Wilmington.

