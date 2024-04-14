DDOA Arts Award Winners XXIV opens at the Biggs this week

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover hosts Award Winners XXIV, marking the 24 years hosting this exhibition, which showcases the work of Delaware's Individual Artist Fellowship recipients.

Laura Fravel is Curator at the Biggs.

"This year we had 149 artists apply in Delaware. Twenty were selected from that group. We are honored to be able to present their work and really shine a light on artists in the state.

And it’s across the gamut of arts professionals - there’s visual artists, there’s musicians, dancers, choreographers, poets and other authors. So it’s a very wide range of arts practitioners in the state.”

Fravel says attendees this year will find a new twist in the presentation.

"Instead of dedicating a gallery just to the show, we’ve sprinkled it throughout our permanent collections so you can see what artists today are making in dialogue with works from decades ago, centuries ago and how artists have continued to deal with the same themes, same materials - engaging in these things in similar ways.”

A reception, awards ceremony, and performances open the exhibition Thursday, April 18.

The performances will be hosted in partnership with Delaware State University at the Schwartz Center for the Arts.

The exhibition runs through July 28 at the Biggs.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.